Ugandan Comedy Group Wins Trump Jr's Praise With Skit On Assassination Attempt

The group, renowned for their creative online skits, recreated the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President-elect Donald Trump, has lauded a Ugandan kids' comedy group for their ingenious reenactment of a pivotal moment from the 2024 US presidential campaign.

The group, renowned for their creative online skits, recreated the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Their portrayal used locally sourced materials to depict the dramatic event in which Trump sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper right ear.

Trump Jr shared the video on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, calling it "amazing." The post quickly amassed millions of views, drawing widespread admiration for the children's creativity and resourcefulness.

The assassination attempt was carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Armed with an AR-15-style rifle, Crooks opened fire during Trump's speech, fatally shooting one audience member and critically injuring two others before Secret Service counter-snipers neutralised him.

Despite his injuries, Trump survived the attack, which sent shockwaves across the nation and heightened security concerns during the campaign.

This is amazing pic.twitter.com/kjDKEHTEkC -- Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 29, 2024

The comedy group's viral skit has earned them acclaim from audiences both in Uganda and internationally. Their ability to capture a significant global event with limited resources highlights the power of social media in spotlighting grassroots talent.

Pastor Martin Ssempa, a prominent Ugandan cleric, also praised Trump Jr for showcasing the group's talent, calling it a boost for Uganda's international recognition.

"Your reposting of this video has created great attention to Uganda as a friend of the United States of America," Ssempa wrote on social media.

However, Ssempa used the opportunity to critique U.S. foreign policies he believes were influenced by previous administrations under Barack Obama and Joe Biden. He accused them of promoting "transgender LGBTQ ideology," which he claims has caused friction between Uganda and the U.S.

Expressing hope for renewed relations under Donald Trump's leadership, Ssempa credited the incoming president with resisting "woke agendas" and aligning with what he described as "family-friendly policies."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are hoping that we can reset our relationships with the coming in of President Donald Trump," Ssempa stated, adding that he plans to release a 600-page book in January 2025.

The book, he claims, provides an intellectual framework for addressing ideological divides and promoting African values of national sovereignty and traditional family structures.

Reaffirming his commitment to these principles, Ssempa declared, "We shall fight... just like Mr. Trump... fight, fight, fight. We shall fight for our children."

The comedy group's viral success and the political discourse it has sparked underscore the intersection of art, social media, and global diplomacy.