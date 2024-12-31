Angolan President Saddened By Death of Jimmy Carter

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Monday sent his condolences to his American counterpart, Joe Biden, for the death on Sunday of the former President of the United States of America, Jimmy Earl Carter Junior, ANGOP has learnt.

In the message, the Angolan statesman praised the "exemplary career of this great figure, which spanned an entire century, during which he was able to live, observe and play an active role in the events that have indelibly marked the history of humanity in the last hundred years."

João Lourenço recalled that Jimmy Carter achieved a political dimension that went beyond his mandate as the 39th President of the United States of America, and that the world will undoubtedly remember Jimmy Carter's influence and negotiating skills in resolving conflicts in the complex context of the Cold War.

"Former President Jimmy Carter leaves the United States of America a precious institutional legacy that will surely continue his life's work, which was to defend and promote the democratic principles that have always been the compass of his actions as a citizen and politician," said the Angolan President.

João Lourenço expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends for the loss of such a distinguished personality.

Biographical data

Jimmy Earl Carter Junior, born on October 1, 1924, into a traditional Southern farming family, served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and then entered politics, serving two terms as senator and governor of Georgia (1971-1975) before running for president in 1976.

A Democrat, he won the 1976 presidential election against Republican President Gerald Ford, and took office in January 1977 at a time when the country was in the midst of a recession.

In 1982, the former president founded the Carter Center, a non-governmental and non-profit organization with the aim of consolidating "human rights" and alleviating "suffering", including helping to improve the "quality of life" of people in more than 80 countries.

Upon hearing of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said: "I have no doubt that this prize will make people think about peace and human rights.

He is considered a pacifist and a tireless defender of human rights. He was the chief negotiator of the first peace agreement between an Arab country and Israel, the Camp David Accords.

Signed by Menagen Begin, Prime Minister of Israel, and Anwar Sadat, President of Egypt, it allowed the Egyptian leader to regain the Sinai Peninsula, territory occupied by Israeli troops since the Six Day War in 1967. VIC/TED/AMP