Somalia: Somali PM Oversees Energy Ministry Handover As Oil Production Plans Near Completion

30 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre on Saturday presided over a transition ceremony at the Ministry of Petroleum and Minerals, where outgoing minister Abdirisaaq Omar Mohamed handed over his position to newly appointed minister Dahir Shire Mohamed.

Mohamed, who was dismissed from his post, emphasized that plans for oil production, supported by the Danish government, are close to being realized.

The Danish government has recently approved new agreements and laws aimed at strengthening Somalia's governmental agencies, particularly in the realm of economic growth.

Prime Minister Barre thanked Mohamed for his service to the nation and expressed hopes for his future success.

The new minister, Dahir Shire Mohamed, committed to improving Somalia's economic situation, highlighting the ministry's potential as a significant revenue generator.

He also promised to enhance the capabilities of the ministry's staff and sought their cooperation for effective governance.

