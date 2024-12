Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly will hand over a number of residential unit contracts to the beneficials in the "Arabesque" project in the vicinity of the Cairo Citadel Aqueduct area (Fustat city in Old Cairo), on Tuesday.

Also, The Prime Minister will also inspect a number of projects implemented by the Ministry of Housing.

The Arabesque project is a residential compound that includes dozens of buildings in the Old Cairo. It was fully built by Egyptian and Saudi developers.

Egypt Today