Uganda: Speaker Among Meets Museveni in Rwakitura

31 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Moses Namayo

President Museveni on Monday held a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Anita Among at his country home in Rwakitura to discuss collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature.

In a post shared on her X account, Among revealed that their discussions centred on key legislative priorities as the country approaches 2025, alongside strategic plans to guide Uganda's development in the coming year.

The meeting highlighted the importance of fostering stronger ties between the two arms of government to ensure the enactment of laws that drive socio-economic transformation and promote prosperity for all Ugandans.

"This engagement reflects our commitment to aligning legislative efforts with the Executive's vision for the country's development," Among stated.

This meeting comes amidst growing scrutiny of Parliament's autonomy, following criticism over its perceived surrender of legislative powers to the state.

The discussions at Rwakitura are expected to set the tone for more effective collaboration between the Executive and the Legislature in addressing Uganda's pressing challenges.

