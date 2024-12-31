Ethiopia: Mandatory Militia Training Disrupts Transportation, Livelihoods in Sendafa Town, Oromia Region

Addis Abeba — A mandatory militia training program in Sendafa town, Oromia Regional State, has temporarily restricted three-wheeled Bajaj and horse-drawn carriage operations during morning hours, disrupting daily transportation and livelihoods.

According to residents who spoke with Addis Standard, the training, which began on 27 December 2024 and will continue until 9 January 2025, requires drivers to suspend operations from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Lelisa Maru (name changed for safety reasons), a bajaj driver, said the measure has severely impacted his income. "My livelihood relies on transporting students. I have contracts with 14 students, but due to this militia training, I am unable to meet my commitments. I'm worried that I may lose them," he said.

Lelisa explained that the training is a requirement for retaining work permits, adding that drivers who fail to complete it could lose their permits. He noted that authorities have offered little explanation for the program, apart from citing "security reasons" as its justification.

Another driver, who asked to remain anonymous, explained, "I have no choice but to take this training. If I don't, I'll lose my ability to operate the bajaj and support my family." He added that government officials informed them the training is intended for security purposes; however, "they did not provide us with specific details."

Residents of Sendafa have voiced concerns about the impact of the restrictions. A mother described how the ban has disrupted her daily schedule. "We used to rely on a bajaj for the 3- to 4-kilometer commute to school. Now, I have to walk my 11-year-old daughter to school every morning and still make it to Addis Abeba for work," she said.

Similarly, a government employee shared the challenges of managing his household without the usual transportation arrangements. "I have to take my 9-year-old son to school myself because our contracted bajaj driver has been banned. The driver offered to pick him up at 6 a.m. before the ban starts, but it's too early for my son. My wife just gave birth, and we can't afford household help," he said.

Horse-drawn carriage drivers in the town are also required to participate in the training. One driver said, "Without completing the training and obtaining the certificate, we cannot work. The sessions start at 6 a.m. and run until 10 a.m. Life has become increasingly difficult, but I have no choice."

The driver added that government officials have informed them the militia training is for security purposes. "After the training, we'll be required to serve as security personnel during the nights and where necessary," he explained.

This is not the first time residents of Oromia have reported being compelled by government forces. Previously, Addis Standard reported on the implementation of "Gachana Sirna," a regional militia recruitment system that led to the forced conscription of farmers in the Horro Guduru Wollega zone.

Under this system, farmers were reportedly required to undergo militia training to access agricultural supplies, with others facing detention during recruitment drives.

Residents in the region have also reported a significant increase in forced conscription for military training, with government security forces allegedly targeting youth across the region.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), in its December 2024 report, also uncovered incidents of forced conscription, arbitrary detentions, and extortion in Oromia, with victims as young as 11. Families were coerced into paying between 20,000 and 100,000 birr to secure the release of detainees.

Efforts to obtain clarification from government officials about the mandatory training were unsuccessful at the time of publication.