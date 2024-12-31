Uganda: Thousands Pay Tribute to Late Hajjat Nusula Nabukalu in Jinja

Jinga — The somber event drew high-ranking government officials, Members of Parliament, and members of the Muslim community, led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje.

Thousands of mourners gathered at Bugembe Blue Primary School in Jinja to honour the life and service of Hajjat Nusura Nabukalu, the former deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Budaka, who passed away in a road accident on the Jinja-Iganga Highway on Sunday.

The somber event drew high-ranking government officials, Members of Parliament, and members of the Muslim community, led by the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje.

The government was represented by Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda, who led the tributes to the late RDC.

Hajjat Nabukalu was celebrated as a selfless public servant, an exemplary NRM cadre, and a role model in public service. Minister Babalanda lauded her for her integrity and unmatched work ethic.

"Nusula has left a clean sheet in office. She accomplished every task assigned to her without ever demanding fuel or extra facilitation--qualities that are increasingly rare in today's world. She worked for the people without asking for anything in return," Babalanda said.

The minister also praised Nabukalu for combating the "Pull Him/Her Down" culture, which has hindered development in Busoga.

"She fought against the negative forces holding Busoga back. We must support our leaders rather than tear them down," Babalanda urged.

Minister for Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda On behalf of the Nabukalu family, Hajj Issa Shaban appealed to President Museveni to consider appointing a family member to succeed her in leadership.

"We have many educated and qualified family members. It is our humble request that one of us be considered to continue her legacy," he said.

Mufti Sheikh Shaban Mubajje used the occasion to remind the government of its unfulfilled promise to secure 10 acres of land for a new Jinja Muslim Cemetery.

He called for expedited action, citing a pledge made by Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba to resolve a long-standing land dispute involving the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council and Jinja Regional Referral Hospital.

The ceremony also saw delegations from Sironko District, where Nabukalu served as Deputy RDC from 2021 to 2024, and Budaka District, her most recent posting.

Notable attendees included NRM Central Executive Committee representative Lydia Wanyoto, Budaka LCV Chairman Paje Emmanuel, RDCs, Members of Parliament, and religious leaders.

Hajjat Nusula Nabukalu was laid to rest at Jinja Muslim Cemetery, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, dedication, and public service.

Her passing has created a void in the public sector, but her remarkable contributions will continue to inspire generations to come.