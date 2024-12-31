Africa: Angola the Team to Watch in 2025

With a 10th TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations place secured for the Sable Antelopes, the Southern African nation has enjoyed an impressive rise in recent years under the stewardship of former youth national team coach, Pedro Gonçalves.

CAFOnline takes a look at the recent rise of the 2010 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON hosts and why they are one of the nations to look out for in 2025.

Ticket to Morocco secured in style

If their impressive form in the qualifiers is anything to go by, Angola will be one of dark horses of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025.

Drawn in a tough Group F in the qualifiers consisting of four-time African champions Ghana, an on-form Sudan as well as a stubborn Niger, the Angolans overcame all odds to secure their ticket to Morocco.

The Angolans concluded the qualifiers at the summit of the group without a single loss, following their two draws and four wins that were headlined by their impressive victory over the Black Stars.

The Sable Antelopes will be looking to continue with the form displayed at the Cote d'Ivoire finals in January this year, where the finished top of a strong Group D consisting of former champions Algeria, Burkina Faso as well as Mauritania.

Pedro Gonçalves the master tactician

The promotion of Pedro Gonçalves from the U-17 and U-20 ranks has yielded incredible results for Angola.

The 48-year-old tactician who enjoyed great success with the junior national teams, including a podium finish at the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 AFCON 2019, which saw him qualify the nations for its first FIFA U-17 World Cup, has been a treasured asset for the Antelopes.

Gonçalves qualified the nation to its ninth TotalEnergies AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, finishing in the knockout stages, successfully guided them to the Morocco finals in style and is still very much in the race for a place in the FIFA World Cup.

Looking to climb the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Gonçalves' men will be hoping to return to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers are more clinical side when they resume their campaign in March 2025.

Currently fourth behind Cameroon, Libya and Cape Verde as a result of their three draws and a victory from their four fixtures, the Antelopes are still very much within touching distance of a first-place finish but will have to dig deep to cover the lost ground from their three stalemates.

Qualification to the 2026 edition will be the nation's second following their debut in Germany in 2006.

CAF Interclub performances of Angolan clubs

Angola have three clubs currently contesting a place in the knockout stages of CAF Inter-club competitions.

Sagrada Esperanca are currently working hard to advance to the group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League with three rounds of matches remaining.

They are third behind last season's finalists ES Tunis, Pyramids FC and ahead on goal difference over Djoliba.

The TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup is where one of their clubs seem to be enjoying a fair bit of success in the current stage of the group stages.

Bravos do Maquis currently top Group A consisting of CS Constantine, Simba AC as well as CS Sfaxien and seem to be well on course to a place in the knockout stages.

CD Lunda-Sul on the other hand are rooted at the bottom of a tough Group B consisting of former winners RS Berkane, SM Bamako as well as debutants Stellenbosch FC.

With three more rounds of matches remaining, not all hope is lost for CD Lunda-Sul.

Three clubs in the knockout stages of CAF Inter-club competitions would afford coach Gonçalves an interesting selection headache with a wider pool of players experiencing competitive continental football ahead of what promises to be tough TotalEnergies CAF AFCON In Morocco.

Silver medal at a fierce TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Futsal 2024

Angola finished second behind hosts at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Futsal in Morocco this year.

An impressive feat that saw their podium finish being rewarded with a ticket to the FIFA World Cup alongside winners Morocco and bronze medallists, Libya.

Despite finishing bottom of their group, Angola's experience at the finals will see them come back a stronger side to both the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Futsal and the World Cup.