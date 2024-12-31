Rwanda: Kigali - Public Buses to Operate Overnight During New Year's Period

Public transport buses in Kigali will operate 24 hours a day starting from December 31, until January 5, according to city officials.

"On December 31, 2024, all city transport operators will extend their operational hours till morning to accommodate increased nighttime travel demands," city spokesperson Emma-Claudine Ntirenganya told The New Times on Monday.

"This initiative aims to ensure safe and reliable transportation for commuters during the festive season, particularly for those celebrating the end of the year and the beginning of the New Year," she explained.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali announces New Year's Eve events, fireworks venues

Ntirenganya said that after December 31, only buses operating on the Nyabugogo-Kabuga and Downtown-Remera-Kanombe routes would remain operational overnight until January 5.

"These routes were selected due to the high volume of passenger movement in these areas. Additionally, these routes offer convenient connectivity in the city, making it easier for passengers to access buses from various locations. Commuters are encouraged to use these services for safe transportation during late hours," she said.

ALSO READ: 100 new buses start operations in Kigali

If demand increases, she said, additional buses might be deployed if necessary to ensure adequate service coverage.

"We would like to remind passengers to ensure they have their smart cards when boarding buses, especially during nighttime hours," she said.

"However, in the interest of public safety, transport operators have been instructed to facilitate passengers who may need services but do not possess a smart card. Mobile money payment systems will also be used," she noted.