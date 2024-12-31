Africa: Sudan - a Remarkable Year of Achievements Despite Trying Circumstances

Sudan officially secured their ticket to the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship, capping off some much-needed positivity for the northeast African nation currently experiencing a civil war.

Sudan secured their ticket to next year's competition scheduled for 01 - 28 February in Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya courtesy of their second leg 2-1 win over Ethiopia, making them the first nation to secure their ticket to the continental showpiece.

The eighth edition of the TotalEnergies CHAN competition marks the Crocodiles of the Nile's fourth participation, which is also their second consecutive appearance following their participation in the Algeria edition in 2022.

Return to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON

Next year's TotalEnergies CAF CHAN competition comes at the right time for Sudan following their qualification to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 set to take place between 21 December - 18 January 2026 in Morocco.

Coached by Ghanaian legend Kwesi Appiah, Sudan finished second in Group F behind Angola ahead of Niger and Ghana in the qualifiers to secure their ticket to Africa's biggest football competition, having missed out in the Cote d'Ivoire edition earlier this year.

The Kwesi Appiah effect

Appointed in September 2023, Kwesi Appiah has instilled a much-needed sense of self-belief and grit into the Sudanese national team. It is under the Ghanaian legend's tutelage that Sudan have two CAF national team competition qualifications under their belt following a disappointing spell before Appiah's arrival.

Al Hilal Omdurman impresses in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League

Another indicator of the progress of Sudanese football in 2024 is the performance of Al Hilal Omdurman in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Al Hilal currently leads a tough Group A consisting of five-time champions, TP Mazembe, Tanzanian giants Young Africans as well as MC Alger of Algeria.

With three group matches played so far, Al Hilal have had a clean sweep of points, defeating all three opponents in the first leg and well on course for a place in the knockout stages.

Success under challenging circumstances

Football, like it is for many African nations has truly been a beacon of hope for Sudan.

Currently experiencing a heart-wrenching civil war that has forced Al Hilal to play their football in the Mauritanian Championship, the nation's remarkable achievements for the year has certainly not gone unnoticed across the continent.

Such an achievement under challenging circumstances has taken the national team and club football determination to even greater heights ahead of what promises to be an exciting year for Sudanese football.