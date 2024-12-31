South Africa: Does Loyalty to the EFF Party Leader Decide the Fate of Dr Ndlozi?

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been sidelined by the EFF and his position as a Member of Parliament appears to be at risk, highlighting how in our current electoral system, party headquarters rather than voters hold the power.

How long will Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi remain a member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)? Ndlozi was apparently excluded from participating in the recent EFF national assembly, the highest decision-making conference of the party and one that elects leaders for the next five years.

It seems Ndlozi is being ostracised, or being purged, because he is suspected of being disloyal to the commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, and being apparently loyal to the departed former deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu.

Ndlozi has renewed his EFF membership. As to whether he will continue to be an EFF Member of Parliament (MP), only time will tell.

The formation of the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party by former ANC and South African president Jacob Zuma ruffled feathers in the political scene. Zuma's MK party won 14.5% of the national vote in the general election in May 2024, becoming the third-largest party in the National Assembly and the official opposition, relegating the EFF to the fourth position with 9.5%.

EFF votes declined for the first time since it was established more than 10 years ago, in July 2013. The cause of the decline...