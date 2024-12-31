The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services is alerting the public that starting today to January 5, most areas are likely to be cloudy, with thunderstorms and localised heavy rainfall that could lead to flash floods, due to the pulses of Congo air mass.

In its summary of weather ahead issued this evening Meteorological Department indicates that additionally, strong winds are anticipated occasionally on Lake Malawi and other water bodies throughout this period.

Thus the Department offers some safety precautions that in the case of flash floods, people are being asked to avoid crossing flooded or fast flowing water to keep safe.

During thunderstorms, avoid being outside and seek shelter in a safe building as well as keeping away from open areas, tall trees, and metal structures.

Lake users are requested to be extra careful when using the lakes as lake conditions might be rough at times due to strong winds.

On weather during the past week, "most areas were mostly dry, experiencing hot to very hot temperatures".

"In the Lower Shire, maximum temperatures soared over 6 degrees Celsius above average. Towards the end of the week, the country faced isolated thunderstorms and rainfall, which brought strong and damaging winds to some areas.

"Stella Maris in Blantyre recorded the highest rainfall at 63.8mm, while Ntubwi Agriculture in Machinga received 59.2mm today, December 29.