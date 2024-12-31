South Africa: SABC to Investigate Employee Accused of Abuse and Racism Aboard Flysafair Flight

FlySafair has banned an SABC employee after she was filmed making racist remarks while disrupting a flight. Criminal charges against her have been withdrawn pending further investigation. The Patriotic Alliance says it will complain to the SA Human Rights Commission.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have condemned the actions of a woman who was filmed making racist comments and being disruptive on a flight on 26 December.

Police have confirmed the woman was arrested and charged in terms of the Civil Aviation Act No 13 of 2009 for disruptive and riotous behaviour on board an aircraft in service.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Daily Maverick on Sunday that the case had been presented to a prosecutor on 27 December for a first appearance. The case, she said, was temporarily withdrawn "pending further investigation and additional charges".

Mathe said, "The captain of the aircraft indicated that the female passenger, who was highly inebriated, displayed disruptive and riotous behaviour while the aircraft was in service (airborne) and demanded to be served with alcohol.

"The passenger was positively identified by the captain. During police intervention, the passenger continued to display riotous behaviour by insulting SAPS members and threatened to sue them."

A video of the woman -- identified as 43-year-old Nobuntu Mkhize -- went viral on social media after she was recorded on...