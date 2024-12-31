Somalia: Somali Forces From Hiran Resolve Mutiny Near Harardhere After El Baraf Incident

31 December 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Harardhere, Somalia — Somali government forces from the Hiran region, who had been part of operations in Harardhere, Mudug region, have successfully quelled internal discord following the deaths of soldiers in El Baraf.

Soldiers, upset over the recent killings in El Baraf, initially abandoned their frontline positions. However, through the mediation efforts of local district officials and army officers, the situation has been deescalated, with troops returning to their posts.

Abdullahi Abdi Mohamud, leader of the Macwisley militia, spoke to Shabelle Radio, confirming that an official resolution has been reached to restore calm.

"Efforts have been made to reach an official solution, and now the situation is calm," Mohamud stated.

He also mourned the soldiers killed in El Baraf, noting, "It is regrettable that these soldiers, who are not from any tribe but have left their country to serve, lost their lives."

