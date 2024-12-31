Somalia: Somali Government Delegation Engages Garbaharey Youth On Peace, Democracy

Garbahaarey, Somalia — In a significant outreach effort, a delegation from Somalia's federal government, led by the Minister of Internal Security, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, conducted a high-stakes meeting with the youth of Garbaharey in the Gedo region.

The delegation was a diverse assembly of government officials, including Ahmed Mohamed Omar, the Minister of State for Environment and Climate Change; Osman Libax, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs; Abdirashid Olow, Deputy Minister of Education, Genetics, and Higher Education; Nur Affey, Deputy Chairman of the Security and Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament; and MP Ba'le.

The meeting aimed to engage the young generation in dialogues concerning national development, peace, and democratic processes. Minister Fartaag spoke passionately about the youth's role as the vanguard of social transformation, underscoring their critical importance to the nation's future trajectory. He particularly focused on the upcoming election system based on one-person-one-vote, describing it as a fundamental step towards achieving justice and political equality throughout Somalia. He urged the youth to take an active role not only in participating in these elections but also in educating their peers and broader communities about the benefits and mechanics of democratic participation.

The dialogue continued with contributions from other delegation members, who stressed the necessity of youth involvement in maintaining peace and promoting democracy. They highlighted the dual role of young Somalis as both beneficiaries and architects of a stable, democratic society. Deputy Ministers Libax and Olow discussed how education, labor, and social policies could be tailored to harness the youth's energy for positive national impact.

Nur Affey and MP Ba'le focused on security and the rule of law, emphasizing how the youth could contribute to policing and community safety initiatives, ensuring that peace efforts are sustained from the grassroots level. They advocated for a collaborative approach where the youth work hand in hand with government bodies to foster an environment conducive to economic growth and social harmony.

The engagement was marked by an interactive session where youth representatives from Garbaharey shared their concerns, aspirations, and ideas on how they could better contribute to national development. Issues like unemployment, access to education, and participation in political processes were at the forefront of discussions, with the youth expressing a strong desire for more inclusive governance and opportunities for leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Governance Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue this dialogue, with plans for follow-up sessions to monitor and evaluate the implementation of discussed initiatives. The government delegation promised to advocate for policies that would empower the youth, viewing them as the cornerstone for Somalia's reconstruction and democratic evolution.

This initiative in Garbaharey is part of a broader strategy by the Somali government to engage with different communities, especially the youth, in a bid to consolidate peace, promote democratic governance, and ensure that Somalia's future is shaped by its largest demographic group.