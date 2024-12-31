Somalia: Somali Forces Clear Al-Shabaab From Villages in Lower Shabelle

Lower Shabelle, Somalia — In a coordinated effort to enhance security, the Somali Armed Forces, including the 64th Brigade of the 7th Division, the 60th Division, and the Wanlawain Police Force, executed an operation against Al-Shabaab in the Lower Shabelle region.

The operation spanned multiple villages and areas including Aybuley, Isgad, Hoo Hook, Fulaley, Garfale, Dibati, Qabibiyow, Tuhur Qaboobey, Warahley, Ali Boonad, Lugud Jiliwayne, and Baladul Amin, successfully ensuring their safety from the militant group.

Commander Ali Abdullahi Halac of the 64th Brigade and Dhamme Abdulle Issac, Commander of the Wanlawain District Police Station, issued a joint statement encouraging local residents to collaborate with the military to achieve lasting peace in the region.