Uganda: Keko to Headline First Episode of Tusker Malt Conversessions' Third Season

31 December 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Born Jocelyne Tracey Keko on June 3, 1987, in Tororo, Keko has been a dominant force in African hip-hop since her breakout hit, Fallen Heroes, in 2010.

As 2025 kicks off, Tusker Malt Conversessions is ready to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience.

The popular acoustic music series returns for its third season, opening with a headline performance by the trailblazing Ugandan rapper, Keko.

The highly anticipated episode premieres on Sunday, January 5, 2025, and promises to be a celebration of artistry and resilience.

Her follow-up single, How We Do It, topped charts in Kampala and received widespread airplay on MTV Africa, solidifying her place as one of East Africa's most influential artistes.

This episode of Tusker Malt Conversessions offers more than just music. It promises an intimate look at the real Keko--the visionary artiste and resilient dreamer.

Fans will hear her candid reflections on her career, personal struggles in Canada, and her triumphant return to the Ugandan music scene.

This season's theme, Behind the Craft, aligns perfectly with the Tusker Malt brand's celebration of authenticity and passion.

According to Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, the series embodies the meticulous craftsmanship behind both the music and the iconic Tusker Malt Lager.

"The magic of Tusker Malt Conversessions lies in its ability to blend music and storytelling into a seamless experience," Mutamuliza said.

"This season opener with Keko will take us through her life's highs and lows while also revealing the raw and authentic personality behind her celebrated career. Expect unheard stories, a spectacular performance, and a dose of inspiration from one of Uganda's all-time favourite hip-hop artistes."

Following two successful seasons, Tusker Malt Conversessions is raising the bar for Season 3 with a refreshed lineup of iconic artistes and a renewed focus on intimate, authentic storytelling.

The series continues to showcase Kampala's brightest stars in unique settings, delivering performances that captivate and stories that linger.

Fans can catch Keko's performance and interview on Tusker Malt Lager UG's YouTube channel.

This season promises to redefine the intersection of music and storytelling, ensuring a memorable experience for fans and a celebration of artistry at its finest.

