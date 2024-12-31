Kenya: MP Kamket Calls Ruto Critics 'Lazy Bones,' Hints At Extended Term

Nairobi — Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has told off President William Ruto's critics, labeling them as "lazy bones in bed" who cannot dethrone him from office.

In remarks set to stir political controversy, Kamket vowed unwavering support for Ruto's re-election in 2027, asserting that leaders would do whatever it takes to ensure his victory.

Kamket further disclosed that if critics persist with their rhetoric, the leaders might prolong President Ruto's tenure beyond 2027 if he defends his seat.

"These people can do nothing. You are the President and you are not going anywhere because there is nothing they can do," he said on Monday in Kilgoris in the presence of President Ruto.

Amid the growing criticism of the administration, Kamket, known for stirring controversy, particularly on issues related to incitement, urged President Ruto to stay focused and deliver on his agenda.

The criticism, primarily fueled by social media, has sparked claims of state-sanctioned abductions, further enraging netizens and Kenyans demanding President Ruto's resignation.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on December 26, 2024, denied police involvement in the abductions.

However, just a day later, in what appeared to be an acknowledgment of his administration's role, President Ruto pledged to end the abductions and restore public trust in national security.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah on Monday led a group of Kenyans in Nairobi, staging street protests demanding the release of six individuals critical of the regime who had been allegedly abducted.