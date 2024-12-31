South Africa: Govt Assists Families Who Lost Homes in Cape Town Fires

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has handed over building materials to households affected by the recent fires in the City of Cape Town.

The Deputy Minister joined the Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala.

Mhlauli joined various teams led by the Minister and Deputy Minister.

The hand over on Monday was in line with government's emergency housing guidelines to rebuild damaged structures.

The response programme covers Du Noon where fires started on Christmas Eve and the Masiphemelele, Nomzamo and Kosovo informal settlements in Cape Town.

"The intention of government is to assist those that have lost their belongings in the fire. The government will continue with these efforts in other affected areas," Mhlauli said.