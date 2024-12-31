South Africa: Thousands Expected At Cape Town Waterfront for New Year Celebrations

The City of Cape Town says it expects some 35 000 people to make their way to Waterfront in Cape Town for the New Year's Eve fireworks celebration tonight.

The city is gearing up its enforcement forces to deal with the surge in visitors all over the city, including on beaches.

"As New Year's Eve approaches, the City's enforcement services are gearing up for the celebrations and increase in visitors to beaches, public spaces and party spots. While beaches will be a particular focus area, other City facilities and public amenities will also be monitored by enforcement staff.

"The City urges residents to please celebrate responsibly, with due regard for their own safety and that of those around them," a statement from the city said.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, called on the public to "work with enforcement staff so we can all ring in the New Year with fanfare".

"I want to urge residents to celebrate responsibly, especially if they will have children along and to take cognisance of their own safety and those around them.

"Our staff will be going the extra mile to ensure safety across the city and I want to thank all the departments, both within the City and our external partners, who will be working hard to make the celebrations safe for everyone," Smith said.

He further urged residents to use fireworks responsibly during celebrations.

Fireworks may not be exploded within 200 metres of any hospital, clinic, petrol station, old-age home, nursing home, or animal welfare organisation, inside any building or on a public street, in any other public place or recreational area, unless you have valid permission to do so.

"Despite the trauma and stress caused to pets and neighbourhoods, there are still those who delight in setting off fireworks.

"Annually we receive numerous calls of fireworks disturbances and injuries caused by these mini explosions. We encourage residents to supervise children and to celebrate responsibly," Smith said.