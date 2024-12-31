Ethiopia: Addis to Host 1st Monthly Bike Festival

The metropolitan city has made preparations to host the first monthly bicycle festival aimed at promoting sustainable transportation modes, and increasing tourist influx, the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau announced.

In a media briefing jointly organized with Neff Communication and Events, Bureau Head Yabibal Addis said yesterday that the capital city is finalizing preparations to host the 1st "Bicycle in Addis" monthly festival this Sunday.

The festival will take place from the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum to the Ras Mekonnen Bridge on the opening day, while it continue to be held each month on different routes. According to Yabibal, the bureau is working to ensure reliable, accessible, and sustainable transportation service.

He added that Addis Ababa has been carrying out corridor development project, which facilitates bicycle transport and pedestrian lanes to improve the health of citizens and boost the splendor of the city alongside reviving socioeconomic activities.

The Head explained that bicycle transport is preferable due to health advantages, traffic security, climate change mitigation, time and financial efficiency, and tourist attraction.

Yabibal noted that the city government built 100 kilometers of pedestrian and bicycle lanes last year, highlighting the numerous advantages of bicycle transport observed in Europe, Asia, and the United States.

He further stated that the Regulation of Bicycle Sharing System and Procedure is being prepared to enable bicycle operators to run the business effectively. The bureau called up on private sectors to involve in the efforts of developing bike transport in the city.

Though Addis is exerting efforts to adapt bike transport, Yabibal noted that the culture of the residents in riding bike is still low due to lack of awareness, and experience.

During the presser, Neff Communication and Events Manager, Henok Adane expressed that the bicycle festival would help creating awareness among residents. Efforts are underway to explain the significance of the event to residents through a strong communication intervention, he stated, while inviting the youth, women, persons with disabilities, and others to join the festival.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 31 DECEMBER 2024