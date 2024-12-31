Ethiopia: Restored Nat'l Palace Showcasing Ethiopia's Resilience, Pan-Africanism - President

The newly restored National Palace, a project initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), stands as a testament to Ethiopia's resilience, history, and diplomatic legacy, President Taye Atske-Selassie said.

Speaking at the inauguration event yesterday, President Taye hailed the palace as more than an architectural masterpiece, describing it as a chronicle of Ethiopia's leaders, governments, and pivotal role in global diplomacy.

"Emperor Haile Selassie, inspired by Western civilization, constructed this magnificent building, which later became a hub for hosting prominent African leaders who bravely fought colonialism," he said. The palace, he emphasized, became a beacon of hope for Africa, hosting critical diplomatic engagements that highlighted Ethiopia's leadership in the continent's decolonization efforts.

President Taye also praised the restoration as a model for future national projects, including the ongoing Chaka initiative.

Now transformed into a public museum, the palace encapsulates the highs and lows of Ethiopia's governance and its international relations, making the country's history accessible to all.

Expressing gratitude, the President commended Prime Minister Abiy for spearheading the restoration, noting his commitment to preserving Ethiopia's cultural and historical assets.

He also acknowledged French President Emmanuel Macron and the Government of France for their vital support in completing the project, which has strengthened the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

President Taye further highlighted the palace's significance as a symbol of Ethiopia's progressive ambitions and legacy.

He recalled the 1942 international architectural competition that transformed Addis Ababa into a hub of engineering innovation, resulting in iconic landmarks like the National Theatre and Africa Hall.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, the restoration aligns with broader initiatives such as Unity Park, showcasing Ethiopia's artistry, resilience, and progressive vision.

The revitalized National Palace now stands as a monumental representation of Ethiopia's historical journey and enduring contributions to Pan-Africanism and diplomacy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, the President underscored the palace's role in promoting Pan-African unity, citing historic collaborations such as Emperor Haile Selassie's partnership with Guinea's President SékouTouré for African independence.

This restoration reflects Ethiopia's commitment to preserving its heritage while inspiring modern projects that honor its past and embrace its future.

BY STAFF REPORTER

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 31 DECEMBER 2024