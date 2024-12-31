Ethiopia: Over 90 Percent of Industrial Parks Sheds Occupied, Creating 100,000+ Jobs

31 December 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) has announced that over 90 percent of the 177 manufacturing sheds across the 13 industrial parks (IPs) it oversees have been successfully transferred to investors.

In an interview with the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Corporation's Communication Head, Phawulos Belete, confirmed that more than 90 percent of these manufacturing sheds have been allocated to investors, creating substantial job opportunities for local communities. The initiative has already generated over 100,000 jobs, with ongoing efforts to create even more.

Phawulos explained that IPDC currently manages approximately 177 manufacturing sheds across the 13 industrial parks, with some sheds covering up to 1.1 hectares to accommodate various manufacturing activities.

He emphasized that the successful transfer of these sheds has positively impacted the economy and helped address the critical need for job creation.

The remaining 10 percent of the sheds have signed contracts, with negotiations still ongoing to finalize transfers.

Additionally, some investors have opted to lease developed land to construct their own manufacturing sheds.

The Corporation is focused on ensuring that all manufacturing sheds become fully operational to maximize their economic potential.Phawulos also highlighted that all 13 industrial parks are now operational and contributing significantly to the economy by generating a wide range of employment opportunities.

Recently, the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) upgraded 10 of the 13 industrial parks managed by IPDC into Special Economic Zones (SEZs), aimed at stimulating economic growth and enhancing industrialization.

The parks now designated as SEZs include Adama, Bahir Dar, Bole Lemi, Debre Birhan, Hawassa, Jimma, Kilinto, Kombolcha, Mekelle, and Semera.

With the addition of the Dire Dawa Special Economic Zone, the total number of SEZs in Ethiopia has now reached 11.

The IPDC is also working to upgrade the remaining two industrial parks-Ararti and Addis Industry College-into SEZs, with the necessary infrastructure currently being developed to support this transition.

These efforts are part of Ethiopia's broader strategy to enhance its industrial base, attract more investment, and create sustainable jobs, further positioning the country as a key player in Africa's industrialization drive, it was learned.

BY HAILE DEMEKE

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 31 DECEMBER 2024

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.