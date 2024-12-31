Ethiopian Receives 'Close Collaboration Award' From Guangzhou Baiyun Int'l Airport

31 December 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has received the "Close Collaboration Award" from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

This recognition underscores the Airline's strong partnership, which has driven operational efficiency and elevated service delivery.

Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates 10 weekly passenger flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, reaffirming its commitment to offering seamless travel experiences.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport for their continued support and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration in the years ahead," Ethiopian Airlines stated in a social media post.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.