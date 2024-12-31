Ethiopian Receives 'Close Collaboration Award' From Guangzhou Baiyun Int'l Airport

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has received the "Close Collaboration Award" from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.
This recognition underscores the Airline's strong partnership, which has driven operational efficiency and elevated service delivery.
Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates 10 weekly passenger flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, reaffirming its commitment to offering seamless travel experiences.
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport for their continued support and look forward to further strengthening our collaboration in the years ahead," Ethiopian Airlines stated in a social media post.