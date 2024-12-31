Nigeria: Hardship - Akpabio Distributes Empowerment Items Worth Billions to Constituents

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has distributed empowerment items worth billions of Naira to his constituents in the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District as part of his commitment to improving their socio-economic well-being.

The initiative, themed "Uncommon Empowerment of My Constituents: Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District," included the distribution of a wide range of items such as cars, buses, tricycles, motorbikes, sewing machines, and essential food supplies.

This latest effort aligns with Akpabio's broader strategy for regional development. Earlier in the year, he facilitated the allocation of over ₦4 billion for constituency projects in the 2024 federal budget, prioritizing infrastructure development and social amenities across the district.

In September 2024, Akpabio demonstrated his dedication to agricultural productivity by distributing 16,800 bags of fertilizers to local farmers. This initiative aimed to enhance food security and boost agricultural output in the region.

Healthcare has also been a priority for Akpabio, with the flag-off of free medical services across Akwa Ibom State, ensuring improved access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

These projects underscore Akpabio's unwavering commitment to addressing critical needs in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and social welfare, ultimately aiming to uplift living standards and drive sustainable development in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and beyond.