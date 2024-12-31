Nigeria: Hardship - Akpabio Distributes Empowerment Items Worth Billions to Constituents

31 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has distributed empowerment items worth billions of Naira to his constituents in the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District as part of his commitment to improving their socio-economic well-being.

The initiative, themed "Uncommon Empowerment of My Constituents: Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District," included the distribution of a wide range of items such as cars, buses, tricycles, motorbikes, sewing machines, and essential food supplies.

This latest effort aligns with Akpabio's broader strategy for regional development. Earlier in the year, he facilitated the allocation of over ₦4 billion for constituency projects in the 2024 federal budget, prioritizing infrastructure development and social amenities across the district.

In September 2024, Akpabio demonstrated his dedication to agricultural productivity by distributing 16,800 bags of fertilizers to local farmers. This initiative aimed to enhance food security and boost agricultural output in the region.

Healthcare has also been a priority for Akpabio, with the flag-off of free medical services across Akwa Ibom State, ensuring improved access to quality healthcare for underserved communities.

These projects underscore Akpabio's unwavering commitment to addressing critical needs in infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and social welfare, ultimately aiming to uplift living standards and drive sustainable development in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District and beyond.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.