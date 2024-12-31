Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Spend Annual Vacation in the Country Due to 'Commitments Requiring His Attention'

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will be taking his month-long annual leave starting Tuesday 31 December.

His deputies Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga will take turns assuming the role of Acting President.

In a statement Monday, acting chief secretary George Charamba said Mnangagwa will be in Zimbabwe due to responsibilities that demand his direct involvement, both in his capacity as President and SADC Chairman.

"His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa, starts his month-long annual vacation tomorrow, 31st December, 2024.

"He plans to spend his vacation in the country and will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

"While he is on leave, the two Vice Presidents, Hon K.C.D Mohadi, and Hon. Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga will stand in for him in that order.

"Vice President Mohadi will act from 31st December, 2024 to 19th January, 2025. Thereafter, Vice President Chiwenga will act until His Excellency the President resumes duty in early February," Charamba said.

The president typically takes his yearly vacation in January.