Namibia: City of Windhoek to Host All-White New Year's Eve Party

The City of Windhoek is set to host the All-White New Year's Eve Party on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to take place at the City of Windhoek head office on Independence Avenue.

According to a statement, the event will feature live music, food and drinks for revellers preparing to welcome the new year in style.

"This is not just a party, it is a celebration of hope, possibilities and fresh starts! Let us round up 2024 together at the annual event," the municipality announced on its social media pages.

There will be a special kiddie's corner for children to be taken care of safely and enjoyably between 14h00 and 20h00. Simultaneously, there is also the provision of food, consisting of local delicacies like kapana, as well as soft drinks, with alcohol on sale for adults.

Party people are encouraged to come with three things:

1) An empty cooler box to fill with their choice of drinks.

2) A friend or two to share in the fun.

3) Their best all-white attire.

"We want to make this a night to remember," says an event organiser.

The night will be headlined by some of the best Namibian acts, including Yeezir, Oteya, Ethnix, Qondja and TKB, all promising an unforgettable performance.

"This is gonna be a night to remember as far as music and joy are concerned," says Yeezir.