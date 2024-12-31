Zimbabwe: Kurai Coaches Owner's Killer Stops Running, Hands Self Over to Police

31 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Bridget Makaza, who allegedly fatally shot her husband Kurai Coaches owner, MacCloud Zvavaviri Mapanga in May 2018, at his Strathaven home in Harare, has surrendered to the police after being on the run for more than five years.

She allegedly shot her husband after accusing him of marrying a third wife. Makaza, of 56 Kenworth, Coventry in the UK, who was 34 at the time, was arrested and later appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Nyasha Vhitorini on a murder charge.

She then disappeared after being granted bail and police have been looking for her. However, on Monday, Makaza surrendered herself to the CID Homicide in Harare and will appear in court soon.

