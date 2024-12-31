Egypt: President Calls for Increased Investments in ICT Sector

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has urged the Egyptian government to ramp up efforts to attract both domestic and international investments in the country's communications and information technology (ICT) sectors.

His call came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Communications and Information Technology Minister Amr Talaat, where the president emphasized the importance of improving Egypt's position in global telecommunications rankings.

According to Presidency Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed el-Shennawy, President Sisi stressed the need to enhance internet services and communications infrastructure across the country, ensuring high-quality, efficient access for all citizens.

The president further urged the government to continue expanding telecom services nationwide, with a particular emphasis on improving connectivity and service quality.

He highlighted the necessity of fostering both local and international investments in the ICT sectors and boosting Egypt's position as a key regional hub for digital services, communications, and IT activities.

During the meeting, the president was updated on the progress of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy. This initiative, set to launch its second phase, is designed to harness AI technologies to address societal challenges across various sectors.

It also aims to enhance the country's digital infrastructure to support government bodies, private enterprises, startups, and SMEs, thus contributing to Egypt's broader economic development goals.

The meeting also addressed the collaboration between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and other government ministries. Discussions included digital transformation projects, the modernization of national post offices, and efforts to expand mobile phone manufacturing within Egypt.

In line with these ongoing efforts, President Sisi directed continued action towards creating a fully integrated digital society. This includes initiatives to provide digital services, improve data governance, and expand digital skills training. To support this vision, the president highlighted the establishment of more applied technology schools and Digital Egypt Innovation Centers aimed at equipping youth with skills for employment opportunities.

The president reiterated the importance of advancing programs focused on data protection, cybersecurity, and AI, underscoring the need to attract more international research and development centers to Egypt, particularly in advanced telecom and IT sectors, to help drive the country's technological and economic progress.