Uganda: Parliament - a Year of Scandals, Accountability Failures

Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

Parliament is facing increasing scrutiny over its handling of questions around accountability, with MPs themselves now questioning whether their own institution can hold the executive accountable.

Amid a spate of corruption allegations and financial scandals, legislators are accusing leadership in the August House of obstructing efforts to bring transparency to their actions.

The ongoing struggles within Parliament are raising alarm about the institution's ability to perform its constitutional duties, particularly in ensuring good governance and defending democracy.

This year marks the fourth year of the 11th Parliament, sworn in in 2021, with a mandate to improve accountability, representation, and governance for the betterment of Ugandans.

But as the legislative year draws to a close, Parliament finds itself mired in controversy, with its leadership accused of failing to address a growing list of corruption scandals.

A Year of Scandals

Mathias Mpuuga and the commissioners were cleared by Judge Singiza but the matter has raised a lot of questions The situation first gained attention earlier this year when a leaked service award scandal revealed that four members of the Parliamentary Commission shared a staggering Shs1.7 billion among themselves.

The biggest beneficiaries were MPs Solomon Silwanyi, Prossy Akampurira, and Esther Afoyochan, each pocketing Shs400 million, while then Leader of the Opposition Mathias Mpuuga took home Shs500 million.

Despite public outcry, these leaders have failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the expenditure. Rather than engaging in open discussion, they have been accused of resorting to private bickering and accusations in WhatsApp forums.

Things escalated further when President Museveni publicly accused MPs of corruption and claimed to have evidence of financial wrongdoing within Parliament.

This forced the government to undo a controversial Shs750 billion reallocation in the national budget. As the situation deepened, MPs including Michael Mawanda, Paul Akamba, and Cissy Namujju were summoned to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and later detained, facing charges of corruption.

But the scandals didn't stop there. Another controversy emerged when it was revealed that at least Shs1 billion had been allocated to purchase generators for the private homes of Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

Accusations also arose regarding a corporate social responsibility (CSR) event in Lango, which was reportedly funded from the consolidated fund but never took place, according to Erute North MP Jonathan Odur.

"We are being accused of theft with impunity, and the leaders think they will remain in power forever," said Odur, expressing his frustration.

"The leadership here said it conducted a girl empowerment program in Lango, where I come from, but I can confirm it never happened. The explanatory notes don't make sense."

A Lack of Transparency

MP Francis Zaake screams in pain after receiving a beating from Anthony Akol in the chamber on Wednesday | Francis Isano The allegations of financial mismanagement have created deep divisions within Parliament.

Lawmakers are increasingly worried that the lack of transparency in the leadership's dealings is undermining the institution's credibility.

Some MPs claim that the Parliamentary Commission has been involved in clandestine recruitment, with staff members allegedly resembling MPs to the point where they are often mistaken for legislators.

MPs like Francis Sekikubo have voiced concerns about how the Commission has been distributing Parliament's resources, saying, "What happens is that the Commission now apportions shares to themselves. Parliament is now being shared. If we can't be transparent and accountable, then what moral high ground do we have to hold anyone else accountable?"

The questions of transparency and accountability are growing more urgent, especially given Parliament's crucial role in checking the executive branch of government.

In theory, Parliament is the primary institution responsible for holding the executive accountable, but critics argue that it is now failing in its own duties.

A Crisis of Leadership?

For political analysts and some senior lawmakers, the current situation is symptomatic of a broader crisis of leadership in Parliament.

Dr John Paul Kasujja, a senior lecturer of political science, criticised Parliament for its focus on internal squabbles rather than meaningful legislative work.

"Parliament has spent the year in petty fights and scrambles," Dr. Kasujja remarked.

"Not much of the business has been handled conclusively. We've seen little serious debate, and instead, there's been an atmosphere of dictatorship by the Speaker. This is a Parliament that seems to be in self-destruction mode, and it has failed to deliver on its core responsibilities."

Former Constituency Assembly member Dan Ogalo added his voice to the growing chorus of concern, noting that the issue is not just about financial mismanagement but also about leadership failures.

"Parliament's failure to provide accountability is a direct result of leadership problems," Ogalo said.

"Some MPs are too compromised by their own actions to lead the charge on holding others accountable."

Looking Ahead to 2025

As Uganda heads into a highly charged election year in 2025, questions remain about whether Parliament will be able to restore its credibility.

With political tensions rising and trust in public institutions waning, the ability of Parliament to self-correct and address these deepening concerns will be crucial.

For now, Ugandans are left wondering who, if anyone, can hold the country's leaders to account when the legislature itself is failing in its role as a check on executive power.

Whether Parliament can overcome its internal dysfunctions and return to its intended role of promoting good governance remains to be seen.

As 2025 approaches, the spotlight will remain firmly on Parliament, and only time will tell if it can emerge from this accountability crisis with its integrity intact.