Kenya: 'K'Ogalo Will Be a Different Team in the New Year,' - Zico Vows

Nairobi — Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno is confident they will successfully defend the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title despite a mixed start to the 2024/25 season.

Otieno says K'Ogalo will be a different 'animal' in the new year after working on their weak areas.

"Come next year we will be a very different team in terms of getting good performances on the pitch because we will be having four or five days of preparations before we play our matches. I am very confident we have a very good team that is capable of retaining the championship at the end of this season," Otieno said.

The 21-time league champions have lost four out of the 14 matches they have played so far, and lie third on the log with 24 points.

They have also drawn thrice, leaving them three points adrift of leaders Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), who have played one extra match.

The small gap notwithstanding, the Green Army fans have been restless at times this season, resorting to 'public participation' forums with players and the technical bench in the aftermath of tepid showings.

The club was compelled to dispense with Brazilian Leo Neiva after a four-match winless run at which point Otieno took over as interim coach.

The former K'Ogalo rightback has his work cut out but is happy to have all his players available for selection.

"We are very happy at the moment because every player is available for selection. We don't have any major injuries. We have also rested enough after playing eight matches in 21 days, which was very difficult for us but we maneuvered well and got as many points as we could. So, now the focus shifts to the next round," he said.

Gor will be in action on Thursday against Ugandan side Kitara FC, in a friendly match to celebrate the unveiling of the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium in Siaya.

Otieno, who is also the assistant coach of the national football team, has assuaged concerns that the match will affect Harambee Stars' preparations for this weekend's Mapinduzi Cup.

"It is important that all players are available for selection. The office is liasing with the national office to see if the players can be with us on the 2nd and then travel to Zanzibar for the Mapinduzi Cup," he said.

Apart from Otieno, other Gor personnel in the national team include Rooney Onyango, Austin Odhiambo and Sylvester Owino.