South Africa: Operation Basadi Paints Eastern Cape Blue

press release

Motorists in the Eastern Cape Province felt the sting of Operation Basadi, as the Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene led several teams of multi-disciplinary forces in the Nelson Mandela Bay and Sarah Baartman districts, and other senior managers were deployed in other districts to ensure high police visibility in most strategic routes in the province. The Operation which took the form of roadblocks was conducted simultaneously in all the eight (08) districts of the province yesterday, 30 December 2024.

The forces comprised of SAPS members, Provincial and municipal traffic officers and officers from the Immigration Office (Department of Home Affairs) to ensure that there are more boots on the ground to prevent various criminal activities and simultaneously provide safety and security to all the law abiding citizens including tourists, who are visiting the province.

Several motorists received traffic fines totalling R125 000 in the space of about three (03) hours in all the roadblocks that were manned in all the districts. The driver of a white VW Polo and his passenger were arrested for transporting abalone after 348 units of fresh abalone were found stashed in black plastic bags at the roadblock on the N2 (Nelson Mandela District). The confiscated abalone is valued around R41 600. The two men aged 31 and 40 years old were charged for contravention of the Marine Living Resource Act 19 of 1998. Eight (08) foreign nationals were also charged for contravening the Immigration Act.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Mene said, "We also used these operations so as to gauge our level of readiness in preparation for the influx of motor vehicles on New Year's Day. The foot soldiers are indeed ready and prepared to police everyone during this Festive Season and beyond"