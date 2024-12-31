South Africa: Botshabelo Missing Couple Reunited With Families but Boyfriend Arrested

31 December 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Lebohang Mokatedi (29) and his 19-year-old girlfriend Nthabiseng Mokonyane were found and reunited with both their families in Botshabelo.

The 19-year-old arrived at Botshabelo on Monday, 30 December 2024, and further investigations by the team of Captain Mahlo, Sergeant Itumeleng Mara and Constable Patrick Moleko led to the location and discovery of Lebohang in East London.

But the happiness was short-lived by the family of 29-year-old Lebohang Mokatedi who was arrested after cases of fraud in Bloemspruit and Selosesha were opened against him.

He will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate court on 2 January 2024 for Fraud. Police are also urging members of the society led by the suspect who feel they were allegedly scammed, to come forth and contact Lieutenant Colonel David Ramasoala on 0828547532 or contact police crimeline 08600 10111 or drop an anonymous tip off on MySAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.