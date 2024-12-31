South Africa: Botshabelo Missing Couple Reunited With Families but Boyfriend Arrested

press release

Lebohang Mokatedi (29) and his 19-year-old girlfriend Nthabiseng Mokonyane were found and reunited with both their families in Botshabelo.

The 19-year-old arrived at Botshabelo on Monday, 30 December 2024, and further investigations by the team of Captain Mahlo, Sergeant Itumeleng Mara and Constable Patrick Moleko led to the location and discovery of Lebohang in East London.

But the happiness was short-lived by the family of 29-year-old Lebohang Mokatedi who was arrested after cases of fraud in Bloemspruit and Selosesha were opened against him.

He will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate court on 2 January 2024 for Fraud. Police are also urging members of the society led by the suspect who feel they were allegedly scammed, to come forth and contact Lieutenant Colonel David Ramasoala on 0828547532 or contact police crimeline 08600 10111 or drop an anonymous tip off on MySAPS App.