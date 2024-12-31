Uganda: Lira Business Community Urged to Enhance Hospitality As Akii-Bua Stadium Construction Begins

Authorities highlight the urgent need for the local hospitality sector to align with the expected influx of visitors, athletes, and sports enthusiasts once the stadium is operational.

- The business community in Lira City has been encouraged to upgrade hospitality services to accommodate the anticipated surge in demand brought on by the construction of the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium.

Moses Anyii Omara, a board member of the National Council of Sports, emphasised the city's current shortcomings in hospitality infrastructure.

"After the completion of Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium, there will be international engagements. But when you look around, this is specific to the business community; we still lack amenities that must make Akii-Bua Stadium function well," Anyii said.

He added, "This means the business community must step up, especially in terms of improving hotels."

The stadium, named after Uganda's legendary Olympic gold medalist John Akii-Bua, is set to position Lira City as a regional sports hub.

Last week, the government officially handed over the construction contract to SAMCO National Construction Company, an Egyptian firm, with completion expected in 20 months.

However, recent findings reveal significant gaps in the city's hotel industry, including inadequate facilities, limited capacity, and inconsistent service standards.

According to a 2023 Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) report, only a few hotels in Lira City meet the requirements for hosting international visitors. The report also cited a lack of conference facilities and high-end accommodation options.

"While we commend the ongoing efforts by some entrepreneurs to improve their establishments, there is still much work to be done. Lira City must position itself as a competitive destination for sports tourism," Anyii noted.

Richard Cox Okello Orik, Chairperson of Lira District, highlighted the potential economic benefits of the stadium project, including job creation, increased tourist spending, and enhanced visibility for the region.

He urged the business community to view the development as an opportunity to expand and modernise their facilities to meet international standards.

The government has allocated over Shs 100 billion for the first phase of the stadium's construction.

Once completed, the multi-purpose facility is expected to host national and international sporting events, elevating Lira City's profile as a prime destination for sports and leisure activities.