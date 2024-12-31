Uganda: Police Officers Implicated in Mbale City Generator Theft

This incident follows a series of similar thefts targeting the council offices. Just a week earlier, thieves broke into the council chambers and stole a 52-inch television.

Mbale police are investigating the theft of a generator from the city council offices, sparking concerns over security lapses at the city headquarters, which are guarded nightly by two armed police officers.

The thieves reportedly breached the premises by creating a gap in the concrete perimeter wall surrounding the council offices, enabling them to steal the heavy equipment undetected.

The stolen generator was a vital component of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project, which aims to enhance urban infrastructure.

According to Mbale City Council spokesperson James Kutosi, the generator was intended to provide an alternative power source for the city's financial management system and construction laboratory.

Kutosi expressed frustration at the theft, highlighting that it occurred despite the presence of armed officers on duty.

The generator shade was breached | Gerald Matembu "This theft, along with other recent incidents, points to a breakdown in security, especially since these things are happening right under the nose of the police officers guarding the premises," Kutosi lamented.

Earlier in the year, the town clerk's office was broken into, with thieves making off with three laptops and stocks of bitumen intended for road construction.

City authorities have called for a thorough investigation into the role of the police officers assigned to guard the premises during these thefts.

"The matter has been reported to the police for necessary action," Kutosi said, urging immediate measures to address the security vulnerabilities.

Elgon Region Police spokesperson Rogers Taitika said investigations are ongoing.

With multiple thefts now under investigation, Mbale residents and city officials are demanding enhanced security measures to safeguard public assets and ensure the protection of critical city infrastructure.