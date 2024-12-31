Uganda: Govt Extends Search for Bulambuli Landslide Victims

Initially scheduled for decommissioning in December 27, the operation will now persist as authorities weigh the logistical challenges against the community's grief.

The government has extended the recovery operation in Bulunganya Sub-county, Bulambuli District, following widespread community appeals to continue the search for loved ones lost in last month's catastrophic landslide.

The disaster struck over a month ago. So far, 42 bodies have been recovered, with the most recent two last Friday.

Army personnel and two excavators have been deployed to the site since the tragedy, but the operation faces mounting obstacles.

According to UPDF Third Division spokesperson Patrick Oware, hardened ground conditions have severely hindered manual recovery efforts.

"The ground is hard, and we cannot carry out manual recovery effectively," Oware explained, noting that the two excavators provided by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) remain on-site as authorities await guidance from the Ministry of Disaster Management.

Major General Don Nabasa monitoring progress of excavation exercise in Bunambutye Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Relief, and Refugees, Lillian Aber, highlighted the diminishing likelihood of further recoveries.

She pointed out that bodies buried under the rubble have likely decomposed beyond recognition, making identification nearly impossible without DNA testing.

"While we respect the community's desire to continue, we believe that further excavation may not yield significant results," Aber said.

She added that weeks have passed without new recoveries, and traditionally, such operations are decommissioned after one month, followed by prayers for the victims still buried.

Despite these challenges, Aber assured the public that the government is committed to balancing the community's needs with the practical realities of the search.

A final decision will be made after further consultations with stakeholders.

The community, however, remains steadfast in its plea to extend the operation, holding onto the hope of recovering their loved ones.

The tragedy has left a profound emotional impact on families, and the government has pledged to provide ongoing support to those affected.

As the search continues, the operation underscores the complexities of disaster recovery efforts in the face of logistical hurdles, community grief, and the urgent need for closure.