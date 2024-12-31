Ghana: Independence Square to Close for Presidential Swearing in Ceremony

31 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Independence Square and its surrounding areas will be temporarily closed to the public to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect John Dramani Mahama.

The Ministry of Information in a public announcement says the iconic national monument, located in the heart of Accra closure takes effect from December 31, 2024, to January 8, 2025.

This move , it said is intended to facilitate the necessary preparations and ensure the smooth execution of the historic event scheduled for January 7, 2025.

The Ministry therefore advised the public to avoid the area during this period.

"The temporary closure of Independence Square and its environs is a necessary measure to enable seamless planning and execution of the swearing-in ceremony. We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appeal to the public for their cooperation," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the closure will affect access to major roads around the square, including the Castle Road, 28th February Road, and the stretch leading to the Black Star Gate.

Alternative routes have been designated to minimize disruptions to traffic flow in the area.

The swearing-in of John Dramani Mahama , the statement said marks his return to the highest office of the land after his victory in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

Government officials, event planners, and security agencies are reportedly working around the clock to ensure a flawless event.

