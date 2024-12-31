Ethiopia: Access Restrictions By 'Local Militia' Deepen Humanitarian Crisis for 77,000 in Bugna and Lasta Districts - Report

Access restrictions imposed by "local militia" in Bugna and Lasta districts, North Wollo Zone, Amhara Region, have exacerbated an already dire humanitarian crisis affecting 77,000 people, including 10,000 displaced, according to a report by the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

The report noted that "telecommunications and banking systems are not functional, and government structures have been absent for three months." It further stated, "The lack of humanitarian assistance and low crop production, coupled with high food prices, have exacerbated food insecurity."

According to the report, 79% of pregnant and lactating women and 70% of children are acutely malnourished, with 9.2% severely so. "Health challenges include 5,747 reported cases of malaria and increasing instances of scabies," it added.

In addition, 77% of residents lack access to clean water, while only 35% of primary school-aged children are regularly attending classes.

"In-kind food distributions by the World Food Programme and the Ethiopian Red Cross Society have begun," the report noted. It also stated, "A Rapid Response Mechanism funded by ECHO has been activated to provide emergency nutrition, water, and sanitation support."

The worsening humanitarian situation comes amidst a militarized conflict between government forces and non-state Fano militias in the Amhara region, which has led to civilian deaths, widespread school closures, and significant disruptions to aid delivery.

Ambassador Shiferaw Teklemariam, Commissioner of the Disaster Risk Management Commission, previously reported that security challenges in Bugna district have "hindered humanitarian aid access" but assured that the government has "sufficient resources and arrangements" to address the crisis.

Similarly, Alemu Yimer, head of the North Wollo Zone Disaster Prevention and Food Security Office, told Addis Standard that aid deliveries in Bugna district had resumed after a two-month suspension caused by "security concerns."

On 21 December 2024, the U.S. Embassy in Addis Abeba announced that its partners are "currently surging food and nutrition support." It stated, "We will continue to follow and assess the situation and work to ensure the crisis is addressed," adding, "We are closely following the recent reports of the nutrition crisis in Bugna [district]."