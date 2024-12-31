Somalia: ISIS Attack in Somalia - Foreign Fighters Killed in Puntland Army Base Assault - Minister

Garowe, Somalia — In a pre-dawn assault on a regional army base in Somalia's Bari region, foreign ISIS fighters met their end, according to Puntland's Information Minister Mohamud Aided Dirir.

The regional state minister confirmed that the attack, which targeted a military installation in the Dharjaale area near Bosaso town, resulted in the deaths of several militants, including Moroccans, Syrians, and Ethiopians.

The incident underscores the ongoing threat posed by ISIS in Somalia, where the group has been attempting to establish a presence amidst local and international efforts to curb its influence. Puntland, known for its relative stability compared to other parts of Somalia, has seen an uptick in such attacks, with ISIS-Somalia focusing on revenue generation and extortion to fund its operations.

Details from local sources indicate that the militants launched their attack in the early hours, with gunfire and explosions reported around the military base. The swift response from Puntland's security forces led to a confrontation where the foreign fighters were ultimately neutralized.

Security analysts have long pointed out the complex dynamics of terrorism in Somalia, with ISIS-Somalia clashing not only with local and international forces but also with al-Shabaab, another major militant group in the region. This attack adds to the narrative of an evolving security landscape where foreign fighters play a significant role in sustaining the insurgency.

The minister's statement reflects the broader narrative of Somalia's struggle against terrorism, highlighting both the successes of local forces in countering such threats and the persistent challenge of foreign fighters infiltrating the region.

This incident comes at a time when Somalia has been intensifying its operations against terror groups, with significant support from international allies like the United States, which has carried out airstrikes against ISIS positions in the past.

While the exact number of casualties on both sides remains unclear, this event reaffirms the resilience of Puntland's security apparatus in combating terrorism but also raises questions about the effectiveness of preventive measures against foreign fighters' infiltration.

Further details are expected as the situation develops, with Puntland authorities likely to conduct more operations to dismantle the remaining cells of ISIS in the region.