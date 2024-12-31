Rwandan Churches Prepare for Crossover Services to Welcome 2025

As 2024 draws to a close, believers across Rwanda are gearing up to gather in various churches and worship centers to usher in the New Year with prayer, thanksgiving, and celebration.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali announces New Year's Eve events, fireworks venues

In keeping with tradition, different local congregations have organised special crossover services, offering both in-person and online options to ensure that everyone can join in the collective spiritual experience.

ALSO READ: Keep Rwanda in your New Year's resolutions

Here's a roundup of where you can join a crossover service:

Hope in Jesus Church (Gishushu): Bishop Innocent Gakamuye will lead the congregation in a powerful night of worship, prayer, and testimonies. The service will begin at 4 pm. Women Foundation Ministries and Noble Family Church (Kigali Convention Center): Led by Apostle Mignonne Kabera, the service starts at 4 pmunder the theme based on Psalm 65:11, "Crowned by Your Goodness," focusing on God's abundant grace and goodness. Nazarene Remera Local Church (Giporoso): The service will begin at 9 pm, with Pastor Jacques Niyonsaba and Reverend Jacques Sekunzi ministering. Choirs like Sauti ya Ushindi, Wisdom Worship Team, and Alliance Choir will lead worship. ERC Masoro Parish: Starting at 6 pm, Apostle Joshua Masasu and Senior Pastor Lydia Masasu will lead an extended crossover service running from 9 pm until 6 am. City Light Foursquare Gospel Church (Kimironko): Join Pastor Solange and Bishop Fidele Masengo for an evening of praise, worship, and prayer, starting at 8 pm, alongside performances by Joyous Melody, Abanaziri Ministries, and more. Winners Chapel International Kigali (Ituze Garden, Kimironko): The service will run from 11:30 pm to 5 am, filled with worship, thanksgiving, and prophetic declarations. New Life Bible Church (Kicukiro): Beginning at 8 pm, the church will hold a night of thanksgiving, worship, and prayer, with an opportunity for attendees to share their testimonies. Zion Temple Celebration Center (Ngoma): Under Authentic Word Ministries, the crossover service will begin at 8 pm, with an inspiring time of praise and worship. Christian Life Assembly (Nyarutarama): CLA will host a crossover service from 8 pm to midnight, including praise, worship, preaching, and live testimonies from the congregation. Christ Kingdom Embassy (Kimironko): The church invites you to the 2024 Bridge Night to 2025.The event will be hosted by Pastor Tom and Anitha Gakumba. Kingdom Elevation Worshippers will lead the congregation in praise and worship.The service begins at 9:00 pm and will continue late into the night. Calvary Wide Fellowship Ministries (Kigali-Zindiro): The service, led by Apostle Christophe Sebagabo, will start at 8:00 PM.