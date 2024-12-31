Kenya's Inflation Rate Rises to 3% in Dec 2024 - KNBS

Nairobi — Kenya's month to month Inflation rose slightly to 3 percent in December 2024, up from 2.8 percent recorded in November this year.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) report, the rise was mainly attributed to increase in prices of commodities under Food and Non- Alcoholic Beverages accounting to up 4.8 percent ) and Transport 0.2 percent between December 2023 and 2024.

"The year on year headline inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.0 per cent in December 2024. This means that the general price level was 3.0 per cent higher in December 2024 than it was in December 2023," KNBS stated.

The report however indicated that the commodity prices in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other fuels declined by 0.2 per cent during the period.

The increase was attributed to a rise in the price of 50 kWh and 200 kWh of electricity by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively while Prices of kerosene/paraffin declined by 2.0 per cent in the same period.

"The Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels' Index increased by 0.2 per cent between November 2024 and December 2024 the increase was attributable to a rise in price of 50 kWh and 200 kWh of electricity by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively," said KNBS.

The Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index increased by 0.7 per cent between November and December 2024 where prices of maize flour-sifted, fortified maize flour and maize flour-loose rose by 7.0, 5.8 and 1.8 per cent, respectively.

KNBS stated that Prices of other commodities including mangoes, Irish potatoes and cabbages dropped by 6.2, 5.0 and 2.8 per cent, respectively during the same period.