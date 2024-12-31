Egypt: Medical Facilities On High Alert Ahead of New Year Celebrations

The Ministry of Health has announced a comprehensive medical plan to ensure public safety during the New Year and Christmas celebrations in 2025.

Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health, stated that the Ministry has adopted a robust medical strategy to manage potential risks associated with the festivities.

"The plan includes the establishment of a central operations room, headed by the Minister of Health, with similar rooms set up in each governorate at the Health Directorate offices," Dr. Abdel Ghaffar explained during a media appearance on the Extra News Channel.

The Ministry's strategy involves a range of preventive measures, including inspection campaigns at food-serving and food-storage facilities, as well as checks at parks, gardens, and public spaces. The plan also ensures the availability of necessary serums and vaccinations and includes the dispatch of awareness convoys to educate the public on health and safety practices.

Dr. Abdel Ghaffar also noted that, over the past few weeks, more than 1,000 inspection campaigns have been conducted at facilities that provide food and combat disease carriers. Additionally, health services have been coordinated with the Health Care Authority and other relevant bodies in all governorates.

"Over 35 hospitals across the country are on high alert, and we are working in close coordination with health service providers outside the Ministry of Health, as well as with civil defense agencies," he added.

For emergency services, the public can call the dedicated hotline at 137.

