African Leagues Round-Up - Sundowns, Pirates Pull Away

African football is alive every weekend with exciting league action around the continent and our weekly round-up of league action highlights a selection of the most important results.

SOUTH AFRICA

Champions Mamelodi Sundowns continued their winning start under new coach Miguel Cardoso as they won 2-0 away at struggling Richards Bay in Durban to finish the year at the head of the Premier Soccer League table. It was fourth successive win - and clean sheet - since the Portuguese coach arrived at the club. Sundowns are chasing an eighth successive league title and lead Orlando Pirates by three points but the Buccaneers have a game in hand. Pirates beat bottom placed Magesi 1-0 in Polokwane with 20-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng scoring another superb individual effort. Sundowns and Pirates have opened up a significant lead over the rest of the clubs despite the season being only a third of the way through. Polokwane City sit in third place after a goalless draw away at Lamontville Golden Arrows while Stellenbosch are in fourth spot after they drew 1-1 at SuperSport United in Pretoria.

TOGO

The early stages of the new Championnat Nationale campaign see Entente II and Gbohloe-su des Lacs taking the lead with seven out of possible nine points from their opening three matches. Gbohloe-su des Lacs were 3-2 away winners over Gomido in Kpalimé with Kloman Gbadago snatching a 68th minute winner after Thomas Wogodo had netted the first two for the visitors. Entente II forced an away point at AS Tambo at Atakpamé. Just behind them on six points are Unisport, who had won their opening two matches, but went down 2-1 away on Sunday against Espoir in Tsévié. Binah, who also won their opening pair of games, had their match at champions ASKO Kara postponed because of players participating in Togo's team in their 2024 TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship qualifier in Niger on Friday. Seidou Agiraf scored twice as Doumbe came from two down to beat Etoile Filante 3-2 in Kara and registered their first points of the campaign. Gomido and OTR, the team from Togo's tax inspectorate, have lost all of their opening trio of fixtures.

RWANDA

Runaway Premier League leaders Rayon Sport (33 points) and APR FC (26 points) are not scheduled to play again until the new year, leaving third placed Police to use the weekend's action to move closer. Their 2-0 home win over Gasogi United in Kigali on Friday pushed them up to 23 points. Police had not won in their three previous outings but goals from Henry Msanga and Nigerian import Elijah Ani put them back to winning ways. Rutsiro moved into fifth spot after a 2-1 win away at Gorilla FC, also played in Kigali. Much of the rest of the league programme had to be postponed because Rwanda were up against South Sudan in the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship qualifiers at the Amahoro Stadium on Saturday.

MOROCCO

RSB Berkane boosted their hopes of a first ever Botola Pro crown as they opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the standings following their 2-0 home win over champions Raja Casablanca on Sunday. It was a sixth successive triumph in all competitions for Berkane, who went ahead early through Ayoub Khairi and then saw Burkinabe defender Issoufou Dayo add the second nine minutes from time. Raja have slipped down to ninth spot. Wydad Casablanca suffered a 4-1 home loss to Maghreb Fes that left them in sixth place. FAR Rabat are in second spot after Sunday's 2-0 home win over Chabab Mohammedia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

GHANA

Asante Kotoko took over second spot in the Premier League as they usurped Bibiani Gold Stars with a 2-0 home win in Kumasi on Friday but remain three points behind leaders Heart of Lions. Champions Samartex 1996 were held 1-1 at home by Nations FC and have now slipped 12 points off the pace as they languish in ninth spot.