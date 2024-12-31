Kenyan Police Detain Protesters At Demonstration Against Forced Abductions

Protesters demanding an end to abductions occupied Aga Khan Walk, staging a sit-in as they call for the release of abducted youths.

Kenyan police have detained demonstrators, including an opposition lawmaker, at rallies protesting against a series of abductions allegedly carried out by security forces. Dozens of Kenyans have reportedly been abducted since youth-led anti-government demonstrations began this summer.

Police fired teargas into a rally to disperse protesters demonstrating Monday in Nairobi, where several marched through downtown, and others staged sit-ins, chanting slogans against the government and holding images of the latest to have been abducted - primarily young people who criticised President William Ruto online.

Officers eventually detained several demonstrators, including opposition lawmaker, Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti, who was taking part in a sit-in.

Dozens of people were forcibly abducted, allegedly by security forces, since the summer - more than half of them have not been returned. Six people have disappeared since December.

Rights groups have blamed the abductions on Kenya's police and intelligence services and have dismissed Kenyan authorities' claims to the contrary.

The alleged abductions started after anti-government protests that started in June. Initially aimed at blocking proposed tax hikes, the demonstrations eventually turned into a larger movement threatening Ruto's government.

Last week Ruto addressed the disappearances saying: "We are going to stop the abductions so that our youth can live peacefully".

