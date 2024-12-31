Zimbabwe: Billiat Rallies Musanhu for Zifa Board

30 December 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Warriors star Khama Billiat has endorsed development enthusiast Walter Musanhu to take a post in the ZIFA executive.

Musanhu is vying for a spot on the six-member board in the upcoming ZIFA elections set for January 25.

He runs the largely successful Jadel Football Academy, which is based in Beijing, China, with several affiliates in Africa, including a sprouting one in Zimbabwe.

The former Motor Action midfielder has won significant international awards for grassroots development, with his annual Zimbabwe JFA tournament now a sports tourism and cultural exchange hub.

And Billiat, a respected icon of the game who was nurtured in an academy system, said it was prudent to have people like Musanhu on the ZIFA board for the good of the game.

"I wholeheartedly endorse Walter Musanhu in his role as board member for ZIFA," said Billiat.

"Musanhu has a real focus on developing the game in Zimbabwe, and I'm sure he will take the game where it needs to be over the years to come.

"I encourage you to get behind Mr. Musanhu, as he has demonstrated over many years his ability to drive development at a rapid pace."

He said the time to change the Zimbabwe football story is now.

"We want to build a comprehensive football programme across all regions and strengthen the country's football brand in the diaspora," said Musanhu.

"We should also work out ways to eliminate drug and substance abuse as well as enhance female participation in the game."

