Zimbabwe: Diaspora Hailed for Investments, Remittances

The Zimbabwean Diaspora community has been hailed for its contributions to national development at the Zimbabwe Diaspora Homecoming Celebration and Business Summit held in Harare.

The event brought together Government officials, local stakeholders and members of the Diaspora community to discuss investment opportunities.

Several Diasporans received awards for their exemplary work, highlighting the importance of recognition in fostering a culture of achievement within the community.

Mr Blessed Kapesa, chairman of the Zimbabweans In Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO), hosted the event and emphasized its significance.

"This is the second edition of the event in Zimbabwe, and we are pleased with the response not only from the diaspora community, but also from local stakeholders and the government, who wholeheartedly support our efforts," Kapesa said.

Government representatives echoed this sentiment, underscoring the vital role of the diaspora in the country's economy. "The diaspora is a crucial part of our national development," a government official stated. "Their investments and remittances play a significant role in stabilising our economy and creating jobs."

The summit featured presentations from provincial, urban, and rural councils pitching investment opportunities. It also showcased diaspora success stories, illustrating how Zimbabweans abroad have thrived while contributing to the homeland's growth.

Kapesa noted that the initiative aimed to unite the diaspora and facilitate the exchange of ideas. "With the mantra 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo' (A nation is built by its people), this event serves a vital purpose," he explained. "We aim to bring diasporans together, especially during this festive season when many return home."

The event also provided a platform for developing new ideas that can benefit Zimbabwe. "When we are in foreign lands, it's challenging to bring forth concepts that can develop our communities," Kapesa added. "This summit allowed us to gather representatives from various sectors, from finance to construction, all committed to driving the economy forward."

Bevan Makaka, a US-based entrepreneur who won the Best Logistics and Freight Award for his company Xcelerate, expressed his appreciation for the recognition. "I'm thrilled to end the year on a high note. This recognition motivates me to work harder," he said. "I thank the organisers for this initiative; my representative reported that it was an excellent networking opportunity."

The Government has reiterated the necessity of supporting the diaspora community. "They are not just citizens abroad; they are vital contributors to our economy," another government official remarked. "We must respect and assist them in their endeavours to promote economic growth in Zimbabwe."

The Zimbabwe Diaspora Homecoming Celebration and Business Summit underscored the critical role of the diaspora in national development. By recognising their achievements and fostering collaboration, Zimbabwe aims to harness the full potential of its diaspora to drive economic growth and prosperity.