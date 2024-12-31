Zimbabwe: Tribute to Zanla Commander Josiah Magama Tongogara

December 26, 1979. It was a day that shook the heart of Zimbabwe's liberation movement, leaving an indelible dent on the collective memory of a nation poised for freedom.

Josiah Magama Tongogara, the revered commander of the Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA), passed away in a tragic car accident in Mozambique.

His untimely death came at a moment of triumph and transition, just days after the signing of the Lancaster House Agreement that paved the way for Zimbabwe's independence.

Today, we remember Tongogara--not just as a military tactician, but as a visionary whose life embodied the hopes, struggles and sacrifices of a people who fought tooth and nail to reclaim their land and dignity. Born in 1938 in the then Selukwe (now Shurugwi), Tongogara grew up in a Rhodesia suffused with racial inequality and colonial oppression.

From an early age, he witnessed the dispossession of African land and the systematic marginalisation of black Zimbabweans.

These experiences kindled a fire in him, a determination to fight for justice that would define his life. Tongogara's path to becoming a revolutionary leader was neither linear nor easy.

In the 1960s, he joined the nationalist movements challenging colonial rule, aligning with the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) under the leadership of Herbert Chitepo.

It was within ZANU's armed wing, ZANLA, that Tongogara's leadership and strategic brilliance shone bright. As a military commander, Tongogara was pragmatic yet visionary.

He recognised that the liberation of Zimbabwe required not just guns but also the unity of the oppressed. Under his leadership, ZANLA embraced Maoist guerrilla tactics, embedding fighters within rural communities to build support for the struggle.

Tongogara's charisma and clarity of purpose inspired both comrades and civilians, cementing his reputation as a leader of unparalleled resolve. Tongogara's military acumen was instrumental in making ZANLA a formidable force capable of challenging the Rhodesian regime.

He understood that the liberation war was not simply a clash of weapons but a battle for the hearts and minds of the people. To this end, he championed a strategy that combined armed struggle with political education, ensuring that ZANLA fighters and the communities they operated within shared a common vision of a free Zimbabwe.

Tongogara's strategic prowess was evident in major battles against Rhodesian forces. From ambushes in the Chimurenga heartlands to cross-border incursions from Mozambique, he orchestrated operations that crippled the morale of the enemy and demonstrated the growing strength of the liberation movement.

His ability to adapt to changing circumstances and his insistence on rigorous training for ZANLA fighters ensured that the liberation war maintained its momentum even in the face of adversity.

While Tongogara's military leadership was remarkable, his vision for Zimbabwe extended beyond the battlefield. He was a staunch advocate for unity, recognising that the liberation struggle required the combined efforts of all Zimbabweans, regardless of ethnicity or political affiliation.

In this vein, Tongogara played a key role in fostering collaboration between ZANU and the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU). He believed that the Patriotic Front, the alliance formed between the two parties, was essential for presenting a united front at the Lancaster House negotiations.

Tongogara's insistence on unity was not merely tactical; it reflected his deep belief in the shared destiny of Zimbabwe's people. Tongogara was also acutely aware of the challenges that would come with independence.

In interviews and discussions with his comrades, he often spoke of the need for disciplined governance, economic empowerment and social justice. He envisioned a Zimbabwe where the gains of liberation would be shared by all, where the scars of colonialism would be healed through inclusive development and reconciliation.

The news of Tongogara's death on December 26, 1979, was a devastating blow. Just weeks earlier, he had stood at the forefront of the Lancaster House Agreement, articulating the aspirations of Zimbabweans with a clarity and conviction that inspired both allies and adversaries.

His passing, so close to the realisation of independence, was a cruel twist of fate. Tongogara's legacy is one of sacrifice, courage and unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom.

For the generation of Zimbabweans who fought alongside him, he remains a symbol of the ideals that fuelled the liberation struggle. His name is etched in the annals of history as a commander who led from the front, who shared in the hardships of his comrades, and who never lost sight of the ultimate goal: a free and just Zimbabwe.

In independent Zimbabwe, Tongogara's memory has been honoured in various ways. Institutions, streets, and public spaces bear his name, serving as reminders of his contributions.

Yet, true remembrance requires more than monuments. It demands a commitment to the principles he stood for: unity, accountability and the equitable distribution of the fruits of independence. Josiah Tongogara was not a perfect man, nor did he claim to be.

Like any leader, he faced criticism and made difficult choices that were not always universally popular. But his authenticity, humility, and dedication to the cause earned him the respect of allies and adversaries alike. Those who knew him personally often speak of his sharp intellect, his ability to inspire confidence in others, and his unshakeable belief in the power of collective action.

They recall a man who was both a warrior and a thinker, who could rally his troops with fiery speeches but also take the time to listen and learn from those around him. Tongogara's family--his wife, Angeline, and their children--bore the sacrifices of his commitment to the struggle.

Like many families of freedom fighters, they endured separation, uncertainty, and the constant threat of loss. Their story is a poignant reminder of the personal costs of liberation, costs that were borne not only by the fighters but also by their loved ones.

Josiah Magama Tongogara was more than a commander; he was a bridge between the past and the future, between the pain of colonial oppression and the promise of a liberated Zimbabwe.

His life and legacy challenge us to remember that the ideals of justice and unity require constant vigilance and effort. As we honour his memory today, let us draw inspiration from his unwavering dedication to the cause of freedom.

Let us recommit ourselves to building a Zimbabwe that reflects the values for which he and so many others gave their lives. For in remembering Tongogara, we remember the best of what we can be--a people united in purpose and in the face of adversity.

Josiah Tongogara's voice may have been silenced on that fateful day in 1979, but his spirit lives on in the hearts of all those who love Dzimbahwe. His legacy is not just a chapter in our history but a reminder that the journey he began is ours to continue. -- The Patriot