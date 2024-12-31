Zimbabwe: Church Key in Driving Modernisation - President

President Mnangagwa has commended the church for its unwavering patriotism, acknowledging its crucial role in driving Zimbabwe's rapid modernisation and infrastructure development.

He attributed this progress to the divine guidance of God and tireless efforts of the nation's citizens, which have become the cornerstones of Zimbabwe's ongoing advancement.

Zimbabwe, he said, was emerging as a leader in indigenous heritage-based development and encouraged citizens to embrace and promote initiatives and innovations that further the agenda of development, modernisation, and industrialisation.

President Mnangagwa also stressed the importance of Zimbabweans supporting one another, both individually and collectively, as they work to advance the country.

Additionally, the Head of State noted that the church in Zimbabwe was rallying the nation towards progressive, Godly, and biblical patriotism, reminding congregants that Zimbabwe, which is God-given, was an exceedingly good land.

Delivering his keynote address at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo yesterday, the President said the Government always looked forward to such religious gatherings that united people to express gratitude to God for the many positive milestones surrounding the country.

He stated that the development initiatives and programmes for the upliftment and prosperity of the people had become the solid foundation upon which the country was built.

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka on his arrival at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication service at ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday

This year's National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service, hosted by Inter-denominational churches, was held under the theme: "Our Nation, Our Opportunity -- celebrating the progress and acknowledging the potential for our country Zimbabwe."

The annual event has been conducted since 2017.

The service represents a collaborative initiative between the Faith for the Nation Campaign and the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), providing an essential platform for believers to intercede for the continued blessings and prosperity of Zimbabwe, while acknowledging the significant role of faith in the nation's advancement.

President Mnangagwa told congregants from diverse denominations that, despite any circumstances, the church should not tire in praying and interceding for the country.

"Nyika inonamatirwa, inotongwa, inovakwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe li-khu-le-ke-lwa, libuswe, lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo," he said amid cheers from the congregants.

"We have confidence that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us, and that He shall grant our requests."

The service was also attended by Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere and his deputy Dr Omphile Marupi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, several Government officials, traditional leaders, and captains of industry.

President Mnangagwa presents a trophy to Agnes Sithole at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday. Looking on are Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and Lutheran Church Bishop Lazarus Khanye

Reflecting on the theme of the service, "Our Nation - Our Opportunity: Celebrating the Progress, acknowledging the Potential of our Country Zimbabwe," he said it is both inspiring and energising.

"Looking back at the successes we have scored under the Second Republic, we are seeing the goodness of the Lord in our land of Zimbabwe. We are not in despair, and Almighty God has never abandoned us. Our nation is being renewed day by day towards Vision 2030. Communities are being transformed to be empowered and more prosperous.

"We are leaving no one and no place behind. For these, and many other gifts, we thank Almighty God. Allow me to commend the remarkable contributions of Churches across all denominations in nation-building," said the President.

Quoting extensively from the Bible, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to the church for its unwavering commitment to Zimbabwe. He said the Government appreciates the individual and collective, wholehearted service shown by various church leaders.

"I particularly recognise the leadership of our churches, in their various offices, for being Godly spiritual shepherds over the people of our country. The Lord says in Jeremiah Chapter 3 verse 15, 'I will give you shepherds according to my heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.' Thank you all for remaining true to the offices you hold within the Churches in our country.

"Your individual and collective, wholehearted service is appreciated by my Government. More so that you have preached the uncorrupted word of God, which remains the beacon of hope, source of wisdom, and guidance for the people of our nation."

He exhorted the congregants to spread the gospel and nurture the spiritual growth of many people from different backgrounds, inspiring them to live according to God's teachings of love, unity, compassion, and service.

Church leaders from various denominations prayed for President Mnangagwa and the nation during the National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday. Leading the prayer is Overseer and President of the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa Reverend Clement Nyathi. Other Church leaders are Faith for Nation Campaign Founder and Chairperson Reverend Andrew Wutawunashe, Zion Christian Church leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi and national chairperson For Vapostori and Zion for Ed Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira

He said the Thanksgiving service was, therefore, also a tribute to the profound impact and unity of purpose that the Church as a whole has demonstrated in communities.

Focusing on patriotism, President Mnangagwa said the church inspires a sense of patriotism, noting that the youths are particularly challenged to resist the machinations by detractors to have them hate or look down upon their own motherland, Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans are their liberators, using indigenous resources, skills, and talents. Others are welcome to assist us, he said.

"In pursuit of our National Vision 2030, I call upon us to embrace true patriotism and genuine love for our country and our people. Borrowing from the exhortations in Psalm Chapter 137 verses 5 and 6, I also urge us, individually and collectively, to patriotically proclaim that, 'If I forget Zimbabwe, let my right hand forget her skill.

"If I do not remember nor prefer Zimbabwe above my own joy, let my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth. Never be blind to the vast potential of our land. Open your eyes and hearts to truly love and be committed to the land of your birth. You, the youth, are the future of this great country."

President Mnangagwa told the congregants that the future of Zimbabwe is brighter.

"As we look to the future, our nation is emboldened by the goodness of Almighty God that saw us liberate ourselves from colonial bondage and ultimately repossess the land stolen from our forefathers by those who occupied our beautiful country.

"Today, we stand proud and tall as a truly free and independent people, enjoying freedom of worship and advancing Godly values as well as a people-centred national development agenda.

"In the year ahead, unflinching focus on our national Vision, goals, and aspirations, coupled with hard honest work; production and productivity; should see us live up to the instruction given to us in Genesis Chapter 1 verse 28.

"It is our responsibility and duty to be fruitful and to subdue the earth. We remain anchored on our national philosophy, 'Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatirwa nevene vayo/ ilizwe, lakhiwa, libuswe likhulekelwe, ngabanikazi balo."'

Congregants follow proceedings at the National Thanksgiving and Dedication service held at ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday

The Head of State recounted to the congregants some milestones that the country attained in the past 12 months. He said the key progressive signposts attained are vast and cut across all sectors, such as mining, manufacturing, tourism, ICTs, education, and other social services.

He said in the agriculture sector, the Government is not folding arms and surrendering to the vagaries of climate change. Numerous dams are being built and boreholes sunk to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, during the service, worshippers, some from neighbouring countries and Europe, adorned in various colourful religious robes--some designed from the national fabric--sat side by side, holding their Bibles and tambourines, exhibiting a jubilant mood indicative of their eagerness to praise the Almighty.

The atmosphere was vibrant, characterised by ululation, singing, and dancing within the auditorium.