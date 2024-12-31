Zimbabwe: Raza Nominated for Top ICC Honour

For the third consecutive year, Zimbabwe's T20I captain, Sikandar Raza, has been recognised for his outstanding performances in the shortest format of the game after being nominated once again for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Player of the Year award.

The nominations were revealed yesterday morning by the ICC.

The 39-year-old Chevrons stalwart is competing with Pakistan's Babar Azam, India's Arshdeep Singh, and Australia's Travis Head for the prestigious honour.

Raza, an all-rounder, continued to deliver for Zimbabwe in 2024, playing a key role in their unbeaten run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Africa Qualifier Group B, where he scored 199 runs and took 10 wickets.

Under Raza's leadership in 2024, Zimbabwe registered famous victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In 24 T20Is this year, Raza scored 573 runs at an average of 28.56, with a high score of 133 not out.

He also claimed 24 wickets at an average of 22.25, with best figures of 5/18.

While Raza secured his maiden T20I hundred and five-wicket haul during the Sub-Regional Qualifiers, his moment of the year came against the recently crowned World Champions, India.

In a tense match, Raza's watchful 17 helped Zimbabwe reach 115/9 on a tricky pitch.

However, it was his bowling that turned the tide. India's stand-in captain, Shubman Gill, had held the innings together with a gritty 31, but Raza broke through his defence in the 11th over, leaving India reeling at 47/6. He followed up by dismissing Ravi Bishnoi (9) and cleaning up Mukesh Kumar (0), finishing with 3/25 as Zimbabwe secured a thrilling 13-run win.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to former Chevrons international Andy Pycroft for reaching the remarkable milestone of officiating in 100 men's Test matches as a match referee.

The 68-year-old former Zimbabwe international, who is a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, achieved this incredible feat during the fourth Test between Australia and India, which began on Boxing Day at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pycroft's distinguished career as a match referee began in 2009, and since then, he has set exemplary standards in cricket officiating.

In addition to his century of men's Tests, he has officiated in 238 men's One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 174 men's T20Is, and 21 women's T20Is.

"Andy Pycroft is a true icon of Zimbabwean cricket, and his accomplishment of officiating in 100 men's Tests reflects his exceptional dedication, deep knowledge of the game, and commitment to upholding the highest standards of cricket.

"On behalf of everyone at Zimbabwe Cricket, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Andy on this monumental achievement. He continues to inspire us all with his contributions both on and off the field," said ZC Managing Director in a statement.

Before his illustrious career as a match referee, Pycroft represented Zimbabwe as a player between 1983 and 1992, scoring 152 runs in three Tests and 295 runs in 20 ODIs.

A pivotal figure in Zimbabwe's cricket history, he also participated in the ODI World Cups of 1983, 1987, and 1992.

As Pycroft continues to leave an indelible mark on the global game, ZC celebrates his milestone with admiration and gratitude for his enduring contribution.