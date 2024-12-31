Zimbabwe: Mpilo Hospital Opens Unit to Tackle Drug Abuse Epidemic

In response to the escalating drug and substance abuse crisis in Zimbabwe, Mpilo Central Hospital has established a dedicated Mental Health Clinic.

The vital resource offers crucial support services, including specialised therapy for individuals struggling with substance abuse and those contemplating suicide.

The escalating drug and substance abuse crisis in Zimbabwe has prompted the government to establish a national taskforce to tackle this critical issue.

One key measure involves reducing the overwhelming influx of drug-related cases at Ingutsheni Central Hospital, the country's primary psychiatric institution. Recognising the severity of the situation, the government aims to alleviate the burden on Ingutsheni, where drug and substance abuse cases now constitute a significant portion of admissions.

The alarming reality of this crisis extends across all age groups, with individuals as young as 10 and as old as 65 falling victim to substance abuse.

Sister Hango Ndebele, head of the newly established Mental Health Clinic at Mpilo Hospital, highlighted the unique focus of this department. Unlike other services within the hospital, the clinic specialises solely in mental health concerns.

"This unit is different from other units in the hospital in the sense that it provides comprehensive mental health services. We treat the client using a holistic approach.

"We don't simply focus on the mental illness but attend to the physical side as well. We advocate for their treatment and involve family members in their care.

"The department is part of the inter-ministerial task force set up by His Excellency, the President, to help fight the substance use issue," said Sister Ndebele.

The national taskforce combating drug and substance abuse comprises seven key pillars, with the Ministry of Health and Child Care leading the crucial pillar focused on harm reduction and patient treatment.

Sister Ndebele stressed that the department at Mpilo Hospital provides comprehensive care, serving both inpatients and outpatients.

She highlighted the significant threat that drug and substance abuse poses to the progress made in HIV prevention efforts.

"When we talk about harm reduction, we are saying for some reason you cannot stop or you can't, but we can't just abandon you.

"We screen for HIV, TB, hepatitis, kidney function, and liver function tests, and we work with you to reduce your intake until you can resolve to stop," she said.

Sister Ndebele said that some clients voluntarily seek treatment at the clinic, while others are brought in by family or emergency services in a state of intoxication or unconsciousness.

She noted that some patients display psychotic symptoms as a direct consequence of their substance and drug use.

"In relation to substance use disorders, they start as early as the age group of 10 to 17 years, but the most dominant group is those who are 35 to 45 years old, the working group. We do get those above 65 years, but not on a large scale.

"The clinic has helped ease congestion at Ingutsheni Central Hospital as clients can get their medication at the hospital.

"The unit is currently manned by four mental health nurses trained by the World Health Organisation and by Gap and Friendship Bench in problem-solving therapy. We also offer counselling services at the clinic.

"We have psychologists who assist us on a voluntary basis as well. We also go out to schools to screen for depression, anxiety, and substance use, and also offer counselling," she said.

To ensure that mental health support reaches everyone, the unit extends its services beyond the hospital walls.

They actively engage with corporate organisations, conducting workshops and presentations to raise awareness about mental health issues within the workplace.

Through a valuable partnership with Friendship Bench, the clinic has successfully trained community health workers.

These trained individuals play a crucial role in identifying individuals in need of mental health support and referring them to the clinic for appropriate care.

The clinic also provides vital counselling services to individuals contemplating suicide, including those who have previously attempted to end their lives.

"We handle para-suicide patients almost daily and offer counselling and other psychotherapies. We involve the family as they are affected as well. We also screen for depression and anxiety.

"For para-suicide, it's mainly women, and with women, it's a cry for attention, unlike men who use lethal forms and don't stop halfway. But we do have some of them as well," said Sister Ndebele.

The clinic actively engages in community outreach programmes, conducting mental health awareness campaigns to address the growing concern of drug and substance abuse.

"Every quarter, we hold awareness campaigns and mental health drives in the community as a province.

"We have been to Ngozi Mine, Cowdray Park, Nkulumane, and this last one we integrated with a TB screening drive and offered mental health services in Emganwini, Nketa, and Mabuthweni," said Sister Hango.